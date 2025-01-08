New Zealand will be taking on Sri Lanka in the second One Day international in Hamilton with the home side leading the three-game series 1-0. The BlackCaps had a dominating performance in the first match with the visitors no match in front of a well-balanced bowling attack by the Kiwis. While Sri Lanka have plenty to improve ahead of this tie, the home side could further turn up the heat on them by playing at an ever-higher level. The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton offers something for the bowlers and hence toss will play a key role here. Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC December's Player of the Month Award Alongside Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra provided a great platform for the Kiwis in the last game with both scoring at a brisk rate. The Duo will hold the key once again but the likes of Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Philipps can be equally effective. Matt Henry picked up four wickets in the opener and Sri Lanka will do well to keep him quiet.

Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, and Wanindu Hasaranga all got starts for Sri Lanka but could not convert it into a big score. The visitors will need one of their batters from the top order to get to a three figures score and help the team reach a fighting total. Their pace attack needs improvement as well after they were hit for plenty by the Kiwi openers.

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team 1st ODI 2025 takes place at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on January 08 and has a start time of 06:30 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 02:00 PM Local Time.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024-25 series in India. So fans in India can watch NZ vs SL 1st ODI live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels. For NZ vs SL viewing option online, scroll down. Temba Bavuma Calls Leading South Africa National Cricket Team to Maiden World Test Championship Final His Career Highlight.

How to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for the NZ vs SL ODI series and the NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming will be available on its OTT SonyLiv. Fans can also watch NZ vs SL live streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in India. There is no NZ vs SL free live streaming online available in India and fans will need to pay a subscription fee to watch the match on these platforms. New Zealand will dominate this game and expect them to clinch the series here.

