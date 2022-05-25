Liverpool, May 25 (AP) Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid despite missing training on Wednesday because of injury.

The Spain international came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the problem “was not that bad.”

"He could be able to train tomorrow (Thursday)," Klopp said. "It's surprisingly good (news).”

Another Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, trained after missing the team's last three matches because of a hamstring injury.

Defender Joe Gomez, who has sat out the last two games with an ankle injury, also trained. (AP)

