New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract that will keep him as manager of the club until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The new deal means the manager will remain at the helm of the Reds beyond the expiry of his previous deal, which was set to end in 2024. Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also signed on new terms, similar to Klopp's deal.

"There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news... delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start. There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before. Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other," Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com after signing the new contract.

The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it's why I've extended previously. This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer? Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a 'Yes!" added Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager on October 8, 2015. In his first term on Merseyside, he led the Reds to the finals of the League Cup and Europa League, though they lost narrowly on both occasions.

In 2016-17, Klopp steered the club back into the Champions League, where they reached the final in the following year, though it ended in heartbreak with defeat by Real Madrid.

Liverpool's response saw a 97-point haul in the Premier League finishing just one behind Manchester City. The UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup were added to the trophy cabinet before the Reds ended a 30-year wait to be crowned the league champions as they emphatically swept to the Premier League title in the year 2020. (ANI)

