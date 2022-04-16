Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Skipper KL Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide LSG to 199 for 4 after being invited to bat first.

Also Read | How to Watch Manchester United vs Norwich City, EPL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Premier League Football Game Score Updates on TV.

In reply, MI were restricted to 181 for nine. LSG's Avesh Khan finished with excellent figures of 3/30 in four overs.

Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, and his unbeaten innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul, 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32)

Mumbai Indians: 181 for nine in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Avesh Khan 3/30).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)