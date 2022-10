Lyon, Oct 8 (AP) Lyon ended a four-game losing streak but blew the lead against promoted Toulouse in a 1-1 draw in the French league.

The result did not relieve the pressure on Lyon coach Peter Bosz, who was booed by the fans when the stadium announcer read his name before kickoff. Lyon remained in seventh place, eight points outside the top three spots.

Lyon took the lead in the second minute with a deflected shot from Brazilian winger Tete, who notched his fifth league goal.

Toulouse substitute Rafael Ratao capitalized on some poor defending from the hosts to level in the 67th by beating goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from close range.

Lyon supporters loudly jeered their team after the final whistle.

Lyon could have added a second goal in the first half but Toulouse goalkeeper Maxime Dupe denied Karl Toko Ekambi in the 12th, saved Alexandre Lacazette's chip in the 23rd, and pushed Corentin Tolisso's header behind in the 41st.

Toulouse nearly equalized against the run of play in the 43rd when a long-range strike from Stijn Spierings rattled the bar.

Paris Saint-Germain leads the league from Marseille by two points and visits Reims on Saturday, while Marseille will host Ajaccio. AP

