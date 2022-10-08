Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], October 7(ANI): A big blow to India ahead of the second ODI against South Africa to be played in Ranchi as pacer Deepak Chahar is unlikely due to a twisted ankle sustained during a training session before the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow.

Chahar had to miss the first ODI in Lucknow which India lost by 9 runs and Indian bowlers conceded 249 runs in a 40 overs rain-curtailed match. India are now trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series. The 30-year-old pacer was on the standby list for the T20 World Cup, but his injury will add to the concerns of selectors and management.

Also Read | IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Asia Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I 2022 at Sylhet.

As per sources, the last year's find of Chennai Super Kings, left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary and Chetan Sakariya have already joined the squad as net bowlers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Indian team management is already struggling to deal with injuries with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T2o World Cup. Arshdeep Singh is rested and Mohammad Shami, a likely replacement to Bumrah in the World Cup squad, is recovering from COVID-19. (ANI)

Also Read | AUS vs WI: David Warner Guides Australia to Series Win Over West Indies With 31-Run Victory in 2nd T20I 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)