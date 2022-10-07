The fifteenth match of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I will see India Women (IN-W) clash against Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) on 08 October (Saturday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh. The match will commence at 01:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs BAN-W T20 face-off in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: India Remain on Top Despite Pakistan Defeat

India Women are topping the points table despite encountering a shocking defeat against Pakistan Women by 13 runs on Friday. This was the first loss that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faced in this tournament so far. To retain the first place on the points table, India Women will need to defeat Bangladesh Women in their upcoming match on Saturday. Bangladesh women also possess a chance to secure first place if they beat mighty India Women. Hosts have won two out of three matches thus far and placed at number three on the points table.

IND-W vs BAN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Fargana Hoque (BAN-W), Nigar Sultana (BAN-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Salma Khatun (BAN-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Renuka Singh (IND-W), Ritu Moni (BAN-W), Sanjida Akter Meghla (BAN-W).

Richa Ghosh (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Fargana Hoque (BAN-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

