Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Another day of high-octane action marked the fourth and final day of the Indian Pickleball Nationals 2025, at The Sports School, Bengaluru.

In the state medals tally, Maharashtra leads the pack with three golds and five silvers, followed by Karnataka with three golds and one silver. Gujarat holds three gold medals, while Telangana has earned two golds and one silver, as per a press release.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Rajasthan have secured two medals each, with Goa and Assam also registering one win apiece. These results set up a thrilling finish as the remaining medal matches continue to unfold.

Among some of the highlights in the women's categories, Naomi Amalsadiwala and Pearl Amalsadiwala produced one of the most commanding scorelines of the tournament in the Open Women's Doubles Final, defeating Monica Menon and Sharmada Balu with a clinical 15-1 victory to secure the title.

Meanwhile, the 40+ Mixed Doubles saw Ranjith Sarvanan Kamini Murugaboopathy defeat Shilpa Sham & Avilay Jha, 15-6. Notably, Tamil Nadu enjoyed a strong presence in the senior divisions.

In the 70+ Men's Doubles, Naharaj Subramanian and SL Rajiv Reddy top the group of five pairs with consistency and tactical discipline to take the title.

Tamil Nadu added another major win in the 40+ Mixed Doubles, where Ranjith Sarvanan and Kamini Murugaboopathy registered a convincing 15-6 victory over Shilpa Sham and Avilay Jha.

This landmark championship is the first official Pickleball Nationals since the sport received recognition from the National Sports Federation (NSF), featuring more than 1,800 matches across interstate team events and open national categories, with participation from over 20 states. (ANI)

