Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 11 (ANI): India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the women's singles category at the Malaysian Open in the first round after losing to 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

The match, Sindhu's first since her return from injury, lasted an hour. Sindhu lost 21-12, 10-21, and 21-15 as per the Olympics website.

Since Marin defeated Sindhu in the Swiss Open final in 2021, this was the first encounter between the Rio 2016 finalists. It was PV Sindhu's first game following her gold medal victory at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in August.

Carolina Marin used a good combination of net play and smashes to put PV Sindhu under pressure instantly. Sindhu, ranked seventh in the world, improved as the match went on.

In the second game, playing against the drift, PV Sindhu quickly pulled away from the World No 9 shuttler to lead 11-4 at the half. After the break, Sindhu extended her lead and won the set.

A fascinating last game saw PV Sindhu target Marin's backhand while Marin resorted to body smashes. However, Marin's utilisation of angles was crucial as she led 11-7 at the half and won the match after the end change to improve her head-to-head record against Sindhu to 10-6.

At the BWF World Tour 2023 event, Sindhu's defeat also marked the culmination of India's women's singles campaign.

Malvika Bansod, ranked 28th in the world, was defeated by South Korean An Se Young, ranked 4th in the world, 21-9, 21-13, in just 31 minutes.

India's top-ranked male singles player, HS Prannoy, defeated fellow countryman and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen in three games after staging a comeback.

Prannoy dropped the opening game and trailed 7-2 in the deciding game but eventually prevailed in the match that lasted an hour and fifteen minutes.

World No 8 Prannoy defeated World No 10 Sen winning 22-24, 21-12, and 21-18.

World No 5 men's doubles team Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated World No 9 Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea to win 21-16, 21-13. They were the bronze medalists in the world championships.

India's women's mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were ousted by the Thai pair of P. Supajirakul and S. Paewsampran in straight sets. The pair lost their round of 32 match 10-21, 12-21.

Saina Nehwal, who won the bronze medal in London 2012, and Kidambi Srikanth were eliminated in the first round on Tuesday. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, who won the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will play Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria in the following round of the women's doubles competition.

The Malaysia Open badminton competition will end on January 15. (ANI)

