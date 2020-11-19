New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that Manchester United is his favourite club and also hoped that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will reclaim their glory days.

Ganguly was doing an Instagram Live chat with broadcaster Anant Tyagi on the official handle of Indian Super League (ISL) and named the Premier League club as his favourite football club.

The ISL will kick off from November 20 in Goa with Kerela Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan. Ganguly is one of the directors of ATK Mohun Bagan.

"My favourite club is Manchester United. They are not at their best at the moment, but this can happen in sport, I thought they will recover under Solskjaer last year, but this year has been different. Hopefully, they will recover and hopefully, under Solskjaer, they will get where they used to be. Everyone thinks about what Alex Ferguson achieved, but people like Alex Ferguson don't come along easily, he is once a generation type of coach," Ganguly told Tyagi.

Ferguson is well known for managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He is also considered to be one of the greatest managers to have graced the sport and he has won more trophies than any other manager in the history of football.

During his 26 years with Manchester United, Ferguson won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. He was knighted in the 1999 Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to the game.

He retired from management at the end of the 2012-13 season, having won the Premier League in his final season. Currently, the club is managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

During the 2019-20 season, Manchester United finished at the third spot in the Premier League. However, in the ongoing 2020-21 season, the club has not managed to get off to a good start. United is currently placed in the 14th position with 10 points from seven matches in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The side will next take on West Brom on Saturday. (ANI)

