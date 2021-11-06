Lasko (Slovenia), Nov 6 (PTI) India's Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the women's doubles final of the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 table tennis tournament, here on Saturday.

The Indian pair defeated Chinese duo of Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 3-2 in a pulsating semifinal.

Also Read | AUS vs WI Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner Shines With The Bat As Australia Registers 8-Wicket Win.

Batra and Kamath walked off with a 11-6 8-11 11-6 5-11 11-8 scoreline against their Chinese rivals.

The Indian pair will face Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the summit clash.

Also Read | NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)