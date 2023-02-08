Singapore, Feb 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Manu Gandas will be hoping to make amends for his missed cut in Ras Al Khaimah when he tees up at the Singapore Classic this week.

Gandas is the first beneficiary of the new alliance between the PGTI and the DP World Tour, which granted the Indian Order of Merit topper a card on the DP World Tour.

The 26-year-old, who played a lot of junior and amateur golf with Shubhankar Sharma, won six events on the Indian Tour and won the PGTI Order of Merit.

Gandas will tee off in the afternoon swing alongside Jens Fahbring and Jeong Weon Ko. He is the only Indian in the field this week.

Meanwhile, Li Haotong is relishing the prospect of teeing up at his 'second home' this week as the DP World Tour returns to Singapore for the first time since 2014.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of Asian players in the field this week at Laguna National Golf Resort Club as the Tour makes its return to the Far East for the first time in four years, and Li is hoping to build on his success at last year's BMW International Open.

Another player enjoying home comfort this week is Gavin Green, from neighbouring Malaysia. The two-time Olympian enjoyed a strong end to the 2022 season, finishing runner-up at the Portugal Masters, seventh at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and is in a share of 20th spot at the DP World Tour Championship.

The pair is teeing up alongside recent Seve Ballesteros Award winner Ryan Fox and a host of DP World Tour winners, including Adri Arnaus who is hoping to build on a strong fortnight in the United Arab Emirates.

The Spaniard finished 13th at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and sixth at last week's Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Also in the field this week is former World Amateur Number One Taiga Semikawa of Japan, who will be making his DP World Tour debut. The 22-year-old made headlines last year as he became the first amateur to win the Japan Open in its 95-year history.

