Manchester United face bitter rivals Leeds United at home in a Premier League fixture with the hosts looking to continue their strong run going. The Red Devils are third in the points table with 42 points from 21 games and although the league title looks a distant dream for them, they will be eager to consolidate their position in the top four and return to playing Champions League football next season. Erik ten Hag has already confirmed a Cup final appearance for the team with a good run in the EFL Cup and remains committed to bringing the glory days of the past back to Old Trafford. Leeds United on the other hand, is manager-less after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. They are perilously close to the drop zone and another defeat could put further pressure on them. Manchester United versus Leeds United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

Manchester United are missing some key players in Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Donny Van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Antony. Casemiro is suspended which is another problem for the team and Marcel Sabitzer is likely to make his first start for the team. He will partner with Fred in midfield with Alejandro Garnacho on the right wing. Jadon Sancho will also be pushing for a start but may have to content with a place on the bench.

Leeds United will depend on the brilliance of Tyler Adams in midfield as he has been the in-form player for the team. Weston McKennie was a big signing for Leeds United from Juventus and he has the quality to trouble the hosts. Giorginio Rutter will lead the attack and he will have the fleet-footed Wilfried Gnonto for company in the final third. Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, Yeni Malatyaspor Goalkeeper, Dies in Turkey Earthquake, Club Confirms.

When is Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will face Leeds United on Thursday, February 09, 2023. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Manchester United and Leeds United will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leeds United match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, they will have to take a subscription to the OTT platform to access it. Manchester United at home play with flair and should win this contest with a 2-1 margin.

