Singapore, Feb 10 (PTI) Manu Gandas had a rough ride on his second nine as he shot 2-over 74 to be placed 110th on the leader board at the 2023 Singapore Classic.

Starting from the 10th, he had two birdies and one bogey on the back nine of the Laguna course. On his second nine he had four bogeys against just one birdie.

Tom McKibbin produced a flawless 64 in the first round to lead by one shot. The European Challenge Tour graduate, who started from the tenth tee on Thursday morning, carded three birdies on his front nine before coming home in 30 to reach eight under par.

The 20-year-old's back nine featured a hat-trick of gains from the second and ended with a monster birdie putt from the fringe at the ninth.

McKibbin hails from the same part of Northern Ireland as World Number One Rory McIlroy, briefly had company at the top of the leader board, but Mattheiu Pavon and Sami Valimaki both dropped a shot late in their first rounds to slip back to seven under.

Frenchman Pavon and Finn Välimäki were alongside Swedes Joakim Lagergren and Simon Forsstrom in a four-way tie for second after 18 holes.

Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi, 18, sat another shot back after his 66, along with Englishmen Paul Waring and Nathan Kimsey.

McKibbin began his round with a par on the tenth before taking advantage of the short 11th for his first birdie of the day. Further gains followed at the 13th and 18th - two of the three par fives on the back nine - as McKibbin turned in 34.

Three successive birdies at the second, third and fourth took the Northern Irishman to six under before he rolled in from around ten feet on the seventh to pick up another shot there.

And he finished his round in style, draining a lengthy putt from the fringe for his eighth birdie of the day to set the clubhouse target at eight under.

