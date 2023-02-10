10 Feb, 10:02 (IST) IND 102/1 in 32 Overs Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin have looked so far with Australia badly needing a wicket. Nathan Lyon has been used in an attempt to have an early breakthrough but so far, the two Indian batters have batted well. 10 Feb, 09:33 (IST) IND 78/1 in 25 Overs Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have begun proceedings for India on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Australia. Australian debutant Todd Murphy opened the bowling and he went across Ashwin's bat in the first over of the day.

An all-round show on Day 1 saw Team India take the early honours in the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around the visitors, restricting them to a meagre 177 before Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored his 15th Test fifty to help his side stay on top in this contest. India could not have asked for a better start to this year’s Border Gavaskar Trophy, with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami striking very early, dismissing Usman Khawaja and David Warner, respectively. A fightback from the Australians followed, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith stitching an 82-run stand to steady their innings. But then Jadeja (5/47) got into the act, removing the well-set duo to break the back of the Australian batting order. Ashwin (3/42) joined him in the party, dismissing Alex Carey first to complete 450 Test wickets and then removed Australia captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. India vs Australia 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

Captain Rohit Sharma then came out all guns blazing, attacking the Australian bowlers right from the get-go. The Indian skipper played some delightful shots on both sides of the wicket to put his team in a comfortable position. He was ably supported by a cautious KL Rahul, who fell to Australia’s debutant Todd Murphy before the day’s play ended. With Sharma (56*) and Ashwin (0*) in the middle, India will look to pile more misery on Australia and overhaul their target en route to securing a healthy lead. Who is Todd Murphy? Quick Facts You Need To Know About the Debutant Australian Spinner.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris