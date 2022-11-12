Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Manu Gandas overcame a scare on the final hole to retain his title in the Telangana Golconda Masters golf tournament with a four-day aggregate score of 23-under 257 here on Saturday.

Despite a double-bogey on the final hole, Manu (63-60-65-69) finished two strokes ahead of second-placed Yuvraj Singh Sandhu to seal the title.

Also Read | Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Chandigarh's Yuvraj (64-65-65-65), who moved up one spot, however tops the rankings on the PGTI Order of Merit, ahead of Gurugram-based Manu who jumped one place to second position.

Overnight leader by six shots, Manu was well on course to retain the title till the 17th hole, leading by four shots over Yuvraj.

Also Read | On Which Channel India vs New Zealand 2022 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs NZ Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

Manu's excellent driving, approach shots and chipping earned him five birdies in exchange for two bogeys over 17 holes.

However, Manu found the bunker with his drive on the 18th and then couldn't get the ball out of the bunker with his second shot.

He finally landed it just short of the green with his fourth shot and left himself a tricky 12-feet conversion for double-bogey after his chip.

Manu then displayed his steely resolve as he sank the 12-feet pressure putt to seal the title with a two-shot margin over Yuvraj.

"This tournament has a special place for me because this is where my breakthrough win came last year. It feels good and quite satisfying to have defended my title," Manu said.

"On the final hole, I got a bit greedy and went for the green from the bunker which was not a smart choice in hindsight as I left the ball in the bunker once again.

"I knew that the final putt was make or break for me as Yuvraj still had a birdie chance and could have easily taken the match into a play-off had I missed the 12-footer."

Yuvraj posted six birdies and a bogey for the day's best score of 65 in round four to end up as runner-up and continue his consistent run this season.

Bengaluru's Syed Saqib Ahmed (70) took third place at 13-under 267. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)