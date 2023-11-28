Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Glenn Maxwell's fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia managed to cut India's series lead to 2-1 in the five-match rubber.

Also Read | Fans to Get Free Entry for India Women’s Cricket Team’s Matches Against England, Australia in Mumbai.

Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) as the Aussies went past India's 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match.

Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls.

Also Read | Pat Cummins Supports Resting ICC Cricket World Cup 2023-Winning Players, Emphasizes Need for Player Well-Being.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for India.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden international hundred was the cornerstone of India's big total. Gaikwad made a rollicking unbeaten 123 off 57 balls.

Brief scores: India: 222 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 123 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Tilak Varma 31 not out; Jason Behrendorff 1/12) lost to Australia: 225 for 5 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 104 not out, Matthew Wade 28 not out, Ravi Bishnoi 2/32) by 5 wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)