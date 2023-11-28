Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Fans have been spared the hassle of running around for match tickets during Indian women's cricket team's upcoming fixtures against England and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday made the entry free for all those matches.

The cricket fest here will start with India Women's A team taking on their England counterparts in a three-match T20 series from Wednesday, with all matches to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on November 29, December 1 and 3 from 1:30pm.

Also Read | Pat Cummins Supports Resting ICC Cricket World Cup 2023-Winning Players, Emphasizes Need for Player Well-Being.

India women's senior team will then take on England in a three-match T20I series starting on December 6, and the second and third match will be played on December 9 and 10 respectively at the Wankhede Stadium. These games will have a 7:00pm start.

“MCA president Amol Kale and the apex council unanimously passed the decision to encourage support for women's cricket,” said secretary Ajinkya Naik.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United Face Must-Win Battle Against Galatasaray.

“Unlocking the gates for free entry not only fills the stadium but also opens the door to a world of empowerment through women's T20 cricket,” added Naik.

India and England will then engage in a one-off Test to be played at the DY Patil from December 14-17.

India will begin their home series against the Australian Women's team with a one-off Test to be played at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24, followed by a three-match ODI series.

While the first ODI will be played on December 28, the second will be on December 30 and the third ODI will be on January 2, 2024 with the Wankhede Stadium serving as the host for all these matches, starting at 1:30pm.

The action will then move to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai where India and Australia women's team will take on each other in a three-match T20I series to be played on January 5, 7 and 9. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)