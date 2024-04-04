Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav does not need to go through the domestic grind and can be fast-tracked into international cricket which will toughen up his body for the inevitable injury breakdowns, feels England fast bowling great Stuart Broad.

Broad, who retired from all formats last year with 604 Test wickets, feels that like him, Yadav too can learn at the highest level by starting young but must also brace himself for the ups and downs.

"I don't think he needs to come through a grind of playing (domestic) cricket, his body will naturally harden up with the quality of cricket he is going to play," Broad, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI in an exclusive interaction at the channel's studio here.

"He has got a really smooth run up, he has got a brace front-leg delivery (when the bowler's leg acts as a brake to help transfer the run up speed into action), he knows the line and length, he is trying to bowl and has genuine pace," he said.

"The best learning place for any young bowler is as high a standard as you could possibly play. I did a lot of my learning at international cricket, played at a young age, he is learning on the job in the IPL, playing against the best — that is just the best place to learn.

Broad said expediting the 21-year-old to top-flight cricket would only work in his favour, since India have "got something special" in him.

"I would be very tempted to get him in and around the Indian setup, just not necessarily (he) has to play, just to learn from the quality of players that they have because India have got something special on their hands if they manage him well," he said.

Broad, however, said Yadav will have to prepare himself for the tough challenges that every player faces.

"Yes, he is going to pick up injuries, he is going to have time out of the game because of the genuine pace that he bowls, but he looks in fantastic rhythm. Two Player of the Match (awards) in his first two IPL games is almost unheard of as a fast bowler," he said.

"I expect him to play all three formats. I am sure he swings the red ball just judging by his seam position with the white, but we also need to manage expectations around him. He is not going to get a Player of the Match every single game," Broad added.

As a former teammate of England captain Jos Buttler, Broad feels spending time at the crease and not taking extra pressure could help the Rajasthan Royals' batter come out of the slump.

Having ended the last IPL with three ducks in a row, Buttler has not been able to fire yet in this season.

"He will be a bit frustrated that he has not converted his starts into big scores, but it is such a long tournament, there is plenty of time for him to strike. Ultimately, the biggest positive is that the team are three from three (in terms of wins)," Broad said.

"When you are playing in a winning team, that always gives you a boost. I have got no concerns as a former teammate of his, he is in a good place, he is happy, loves playing for Rajasthan Royals, (and) he is just waiting to get through that powerplay," he said.

The England great also spoke about the slump that five-time champions Mumbai Indians find themselves in. He said the only way Mumbai Indians can stop what is happening inside the stadiums — incessant jeering of skipper Hardik Pandya by fans — is by winning matches.

"As a player it doesn't bother you at all, to be honest. It's part and parcel of international and top-flight sport," Broad said.

"You don't necessarily get that sort of environment and hostile feeling on your home ground. But I don't think the atmosphere can affect you as a proven performer. You still need to go out and deliver your skill."

"Ultimately, Mumbai Indians is a winning franchise. It has got a winning mentality, and they're not winning. That's the most difficult thing they're coping with at the moment. What they need to do is just get back on winning ways," he said.

However, he has no such hope from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he feels the side does not have enough fuel in the tank to go the distance.

"I don't think RCB will challenge this year for the trophy," he said.

"It is just my personal opinion; they have got the batting to make it. (Virat) Kohli looks in really good form, obviously a proven performer. (Glenn) Maxwell blows hot and cold, but he can win you games."

"...they haven't got the balance of the squad right in the auction, I don't think you can blame the players necessarily. It is probably more (about) the hierarchy that have got the auction slightly wrong and not probably the bowling attack to help them win," Broad said.

