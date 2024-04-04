Ahmedabad, April 4: Gujarat Titans (GT) will play host to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 17 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday. GT and PBKS have met only three times in the IPL so far with GT winning two and PBKS winning one. Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra Dances With Son Arush as Harpreet Brar Sings During Training Session Ahead of GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

GT v PBKS head-to-head 3:

Gujarat Titans- 2

Punjab Kings- 1

GT v PBKS match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

GT v PBKS match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast of GT v PBKS match on television in India: GT v PBKS match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of GT v PBKS will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

