Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): As the highly anticipated T20 Mumbai League makes a grand return, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today announced India captain and Mumbai's very own Rohit Sharma as the face of Season 3, as per a release from MCA.

Scheduled to begin on May 26, one of India's premier domestic franchise-based T20 leagues promises high-octane action and fierce competition, showcasing the finest cricketing talent from the city, a release said. The announcement was made during a press conference held in Mumbai in the presence of Rohit Sharma, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, and members of both the Apex Council and the League Governing Council, along with team operators.

During the event, MCA also announced two new teams, welcoming Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd and Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment as the franchise operators. Rohit Sharma also unveiled the dazzling trophy of Season 3.

Organised by the MCA, the league returns after a six-year break and the Season 3 has already received an overwhelming response with over 2800 player registrations, reflecting the league's significant role as a vital platform for emerging cricket talent in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, who rose from Mumbai's iconic maidans to become India's World Cup-winning captain, perfectly embodies the city's rich cricketing legacy, the release said.

His journey from local grounds to the global stage continues to inspire millions around the world and serves as a testament to the talent and spirit that define Mumbai cricket.

"We are proud to announce Rohit Sharma as the face of the T20 Mumbai League. His remarkable achievements and journey reflect the core values of Mumbai cricket--grit, determination, hard work, and ambition. His association with the league will not only inspire aspiring cricketers but also elevate the league's stature. We are equally excited to welcome two new franchise operators to the T20 Mumbai League family. With growing interest from stakeholders, our goal is to provide an even larger platform for Mumbai's talented players and build India's next cricket heroes," commented MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

Expressing his excitement for the new role, Rohit Sharma said: "Our domestic structure has always been the foundation of Indian cricket's success. Leagues like T20 Mumbai play a significant role in that journey. They serve as platforms that uncover new talent and provide young players with the exposure they need. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy, and we've seen some incredible players emerge from here. It's great to see the league's return, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I'd encourage every youngster to grab this opportunity and leave their mark. I'm confident the third season will be a memorable experience -- not just for the players, but for the fans as well."

While Season 3 will continue to feature eight teams, the MCA has onboarded two new team operators. Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd. secured the operating rights of Team Sobo Mumbai Falcons for Rs82 crore, while Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment acquired the team representing the Mumbai South Central region for Rs57 crore.

Two new franchises have joined T20 Mumbai League bandwagon, which already has North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

Launched in 2018 with the aim of identifying and promoting cricketing talent, the league has served as a launchpad for several promising players such as Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani, who have gone on to make their mark at higher levels.

With the much-awaited third edition, the league is poised to set the stage for the next generation of Indian cricket superstars and establish new benchmarks in the landscape of domestic T20 cricket. (ANI)

