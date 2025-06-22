Vung Tau (Vietnam), Jun 22 (PTI) The Indian men's freestyle team produced its best ever show at the U23 Asian Asian Wrestling Championship, winning six gold and a silver to clinch the team title.

In an unprecedented success for India, both men's and women's teams won the team championships. The women team had won medal in each of the 10 categories.

Winning the gold were Nikhil (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Chander Mohan (79kg), Sachin (92kg) and Vicky (97kg).

Jaspooran Singh won the silver in 125kg weight class..

The Greco Roman team won three medals, including a gold, in the tournament.

