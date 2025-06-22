Mumbai, June 22: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has declared fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the best seamer the country has ever produced in its history of playing men’s international cricket. Bumrah ended day two of first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test with figures of 3-48 from 12 overs, even as the rest of Indian bowling line-up failed to provide him with any support. He could have had even better figures if Ravindra Jadeja hadn’t put down Ben Duckett’s at backward point on 15. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ravi Shastri Lauds Rishabh Pant’s Audacious Batting Display After Century Against England.

Bumrah had dismissed Harry Brook at the stroke of stumps on day two, but replays showed it was a no-ball. "There is no question he is India's greatest fast bowler. I played with Kapil Dev but this guy is different. He can take any opposition apart, on any surface, in any format."

"I thought Malcolm Marshall was the best I saw in reading a batter and setting him up but this guy is not far behind. Where I have seen Bumrah improve is getting swing with the new ball. When he is swinging the new ball it becomes hard for any batter in the world to counter him, what with the action and the late release," said Shastri in a chat with broadcasters Sky Sports ahead of day three’s play. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: England Put Up Strong Reply to India’s 471, Ollie Pope’s Century Steers Hosts to 209/3 on Day 2.

Shastri also stated that India still have upper hand, and can have an edge over England if Bumrah produces more magic with the ball in the first hour. "I think India will be disappointed that they didn't add another 75 or 80 runs but towards the end of day two, getting Root out, has evened things."

"I think they still have the upper hand. They have the runs on the board and you know what Bumrah can do. He can crack this game open in the first hour or so. If he can get a couple of wickets, India will think they can get a lead," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2025 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).