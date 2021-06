Buenos Aires, Jun 4 (AP) Lionel Messi was among the Argentina players and coaches who paid tribute to Diego Maradona in a statue unveiling ceremony before their World Cup qualifier against Chile.

Maradona died on Nov. 25 in Buenos Aires after cardiac arrest. He was 60.

Days later, Messi paid his respects by celebrating a goal for Barcelona with the shirt of Argentine club Newell's Old Boys, where the 1986 World Cup winner had also played.

Argentina's last official match took place weeks before Maradona died.

Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of the soccer great at the Único Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero on Thursday.

The statue depicts a defiant Maradona, hand on his waist and a ball at his feet. An inscription on it reads "Diego Maradona, 1960-2020” and a symbol representing infinity.

Later players also entered their match against Chile wearing a shirt featuring Maradona. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)