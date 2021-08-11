Paris, Aug 11 (AP) Lionel Messi said he's "in the right place" to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.

"My goal and my dream is to be able to lift another Champions. And I think I ended up in the ideal place to try and achieve it," Messi said.

Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich.

Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies. (AP)

