Fort Lauderdale (US), Apr 4 (AP) Lionel Messi was not suited up for Inter Miami's game against Mexico's Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg.

Messi, who is dealing with a right hamstring injury, has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in the hamstring.

The 36-year-old also missed Argentina's exhibitions this month against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales has said the team was aiming for Messi to return Wednesday after a three-game absence, but he was left out of the team's lineup for Wednesday's match.

Messi's former Barcelona teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba started for Inter Miami on Wednesday.

The second leg of the quarterfinal is scheduled for April 10 in Mexico. (AP)

