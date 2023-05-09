Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 200, MI rode on Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83, ably supported by young Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 34-ball 52, to chase down the target in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis smashed half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for six.

Sent into bat, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly before Du Plessis (65 off 41 balls) and Maxwell (68 off 33) joined hands to stitch 120 runs in just 67 balls.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made an 18-ball-30.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 199 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 68, Faf du Plessis 65; Jason Behrendorff 3/36).

Mumbai Indians: 200 for 4 in 16.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Nehal Wadhera 52 not out; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/37).

