Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma misses the game due to a stomach bug.

Also Read | Why Are Mumbai Indians Wearing MI Women's WPL Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

MI have handed a debut to Arjun Tendulkar while Duan Jansen also comes in for the five-time champions.

KKR are fielding an unchanged playing XI.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's All-Time Top Goal Scorer in Ligue 1; Surpasses Edinson Cavani During a 3-1 Victory Against Lens.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen and Riley Meredith.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)