New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, as stated in a release from WPL.

Vastrakar was ruled out of the third edition of the WPL due to an injury.

Parunika Sisodia who was picked by the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the league, will now feature in the Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2025. The left-arm spinner pitched in with crucial breakthroughs during the recently concluded ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the semi-final against England. She joined MI for Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) picked Nuzhat Parween as replacement for injured Asha Sobhana. Parween, the wicketkeeper from Railways has represented India in 5 T20Is and will join RCB for her base price of Rs. 30 lakh.

The WPL 2025 is set to begin on February 14 and will be played across multiple venues, including Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Gujarat Giants will take on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2025 opener on February 14, 2025, at BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

In the previous season of the WPL, the Bengaluru-based franchise emerged as the winner of the tournament after beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, secured the second spot in the WPL 2024 standings with 10 points. The Mumbai-based franchise's voyage came to an end in the play-offs after conceding a five-run defeat against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Nuzhat Parween, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh, Heather Graham, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded), Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Niki Prasad, Charlie Dean, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Niki Prasad.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari. (ANI)

