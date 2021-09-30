New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw instructed senior officials on Thursday to prepare a draft plan for the career progression of the sportspersons employed by the railways by October 30.

At a function organised by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to honour the Indian Railways' 25 players and six coaches who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, Vaishnaw said the career progression of the players would be ensured by the national transporter.

"Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that assured career progression of the sportspersons with the railways is being worked out. He instructed senior officials to prepare a draft plan for the career progression of the railway sportspersons by October 30," a statement issued by the railway ministry said.

The railway minister had declared special cash awards for the athletes and coaches of the Indian Railways, besides the RSPB's regular cash awards announced earlier.

He had announced special cash awards of Rs 3 crore for gold medal winners, Rs 2 crore for silver medal winners, Rs 1 crore for bronze medal winners, Rs 35 lakh for those finishing in the top eight and Rs 7.5 lakh for all other participants in the Tokyo Olympics.

The minister had also announced Rs 25 lakh for the coaches of the gold medal winners, Rs 20 lakh for the coaches of the silver medal winners, Rs 15 lakh for the coaches of the bronze medal winners and Rs 7.5 lakh for the coaches of the other participants.

The athletes and coaches of the Indian Railways were given special cash awards of around Rs 12.97 crore on Thursday, a statement from the ministry said.

