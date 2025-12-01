New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned an out-of-turn promotion to OSD (Sports) for Indian cricketers Sneh Rana, Pratika Rawal and Renuka Singh Thakur in recognition of their outstanding contributions to India's triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

As per a release by the Ministry of Railways, all three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group 'B' Gazetted Officer, under Level-8 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC. This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities.

Earlier in November, the three players were felicitated at Rail Bhawan by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Pratika Rawal has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An opening batter from Delhi, she contributed significantly to India's World Cup-winning campaign.

Renuka Singh Thakur has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). A right-arm medium-fast bowler, she has been a consistent match-winner with key spells in crucial games.

Sneh Rana has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An all-rounder from Uttarakhand, she has delivered crucial performances with both bat and ball.

Indian Railways has a long tradition of supporting and promoting sporting talent, with its players regularly representing India on the world stage. (ANI)

