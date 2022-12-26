Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was sent for an X-ray after suffering a painful finger injury on day one of the Melbourne Test against South Africa on Monday.

"There is a cloud over Starc's participation in the rest of this Test after teammate Nathan Lyon admitted the injury to the pacer's middle finger "doesn't look the greatest". The 32-year-old left the field during the opening day's final session in the second Test against South Africa after hurting the digit while attempting a catch," cricket.com.au stated.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement: Five Players Who Manchester United Can Sign To Replace the Star Forward.

"Not ideal, I don't think. He's popped off for a scan now. Fingers crossed we can get the best possible result with his scan," Lyon told cricket.com.au after play when asked about Starc's injury.

"He went out the back and tried to bowl, but I think it (felt) a bit different to be honest. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game...all we can hope for is he gets the best possible result with the scan - he's there as we speak," he said.

Also Read | AUS vs SA 1st Test 2022: Mitchell Starc Sent For Scans Following Finger Injury On Day 1 of Boxing Day Test.

Starc, who was positioned at long-on, sprinted around to his left while attempting to catch a lofted drive from Marco Jansen off of Lyon's bowling. He dove full length but could only catch the ball with the tip of his middle finger.

Starc instantly called for help, and physiotherapist Nick Jones quickly helped him get up off the ground. The 32-year-old has already injured the tip of his left index finger on a spike on his bowling shoe in an odd event that occurred during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The star pacer returned to bowling shortly after, but he was unable to participate in the next matches because he needed to tape his finger to protect the stitches holding the cut together.

According to International Cricket Council regulations, bowlers are not allowed to tape over an injury they had when the match first started.

However, because Starc sustained this most recent injury during the Test, it is anticipated that he would be able to bowl with tape on his finger if he so desired.

Talking about the match, a five-wicket haul from all-rounder Cameron Green put Australia in a position of comfort at the end of the first day's play of the second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, with the scoreboard reading 45/1 for the hosts at the end of day's play.

At the end of the first day of play, David Warner (32*) and Marnus Labuschagne (5*) were unbeaten for the Aussies.

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje nad Lungi Ngidi.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)