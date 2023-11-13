Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) F Zoramchhana of Mizoram secured a hard-fought victory against Adil Rajesh Singh in a highly-anticipated Super Bantamweight WBC India Title contest here.

A boisterous full-capacity crowd witnessed an extraordinary display of talent during the WBC India National Titles on November 10 and 11.

In the premier Super Bantamweight WBC India Title contest, Zoramchhana (7-3-0) defeated Adil Rajesh Singh (9-4-2) in an intense eight-round points decision.

Despite the spirited performance by Adil Rajesh, Zoramchhana recorded a unanimous win with scores of 72-80.

The Bantamweight WBC India Title witnessed an explosive 1st Round TKO as Laldingliana (5-0-0) from Mizoram overwhelmed Pradish A (2-0-0) from Tamil Nadu.

In the Super Lightweight WBC India Title bout, Vanlalawmpuia (7-3-1) showcased his prowess by defeating Gugan Kumar (3-2-2) with a second-round TKO.

