London [UK], April 11 (ANI): Striker Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal with Liverpool FC, deciding to be with the club beyond the 2024-25 season.

"The forward, who is enjoying another stellar campaign for the Reds, has committed his future by putting pen to paper on the deal. So far this term, Salah has scored 32 goals in just 45 appearances in all competitions - 27 of which have come in the Premier League, making him the division's leading marksman. These strikes have been supplemented by 22 assists for his teammates. And today's news means Salah will extend an eight-year stay at Anfield into the future and continue to help Arne Slot's team challenge for the game's biggest honours," Liverpool said in a statement on its website.

"Of course, I am very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. It is great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully, it is going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career," Salah was quoted as saying to Liverpoolfc.com,

"I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we will give it our best, and hopefully, in the future, we are going to win more trophies," he concluded.

Salah solidified himself as a Liverpool legend after being transferred to the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

His remarkable record has taken him to third spot in the Reds' all-time top scorers list, with 243 strikes in 394 appearances till date.

During his time at Anfield, Salah has lifted seven major titles, picking up medals in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

In addition, he has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions, been named the PFA Players' Player of the Year twice and taken home two FWA Footballer of the Year awards. (ANI)

