UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool welcome Azerbaijani champions FK Qarabag to Anfield on 29 January 2026, for the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Arne Slot’s side currently sits fourth in the standings and requires a victory to guarantee an automatic spot in the round of 16, avoiding the play-off round in February. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

While the Reds enter the fixture as heavy favourites, they are navigating a significant defensive injury crisis and a recent dip in domestic form, making this encounter a vital test of their continental resilience.

FK Qarabag, led by long-serving coach Gurban Gurbanov, arrive at Anfield sitting 18th in the table. They have already proved to be "dark horses" this season, securing a notable 2-2 draw against Chelsea and wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Copenhagen.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Liverpool vs FK Qarabag Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 8) Date 29 Jan 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 01:30 IST Venue Anfield, Liverpool India Broadcaster Sony Sports Network India Live Stream Sony LIV

Team News and Key Players

Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces a selection headache in his backline. Joe Gomez has been ruled out after sustaining a hip injury during the weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth. With Ibrahima Konate still away on compassionate leave and Giovanni Leoni sidelined with a long-term knee injury, the Reds are without three senior centre-backs.

Japanese international Wataru Endo is expected to drop back from midfield to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence. On a more positive note, forward Federico Chiesa has returned to first-team training and could feature on the bench, while Hugo Ekitike is tipped to return to the starting line-up to lead the attack.

