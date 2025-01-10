Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Mohammedan SC will have their task cut out as they aim to break their goalless run against a Bengaluru FC side that is seeking an elusive clean sheet in 10 ISL matches, here on Saturday.

The Blues had secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season and now have a chance to do a double over a Kolkata club for the first time since the 2018-19 season, when they defeated ATK twice.

Also Read | Varun Chakaravarthy an Outside Chance To Enter India's Squads for ODI Series Against England and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

For Mohammedan SC, this is an opportunity to end their five-game goalless run in the league, which is the joint third-longest such streak in ISL history.

Bengaluru FC are currently second in the league standings with 27 points from 14 matches. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, are bottom in the table with just seven points from 14 games, and are struggling to find the back of the net, having scored only five goals this season.

Also Read | Varun Aaron Retires: Seasoned India Pacer Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket, Says 'I Now Look Forward to Savouring the Smaller Joys in Life’.

However, they have been on an encouraging run recently, recording points in back-to-back matches after goalless draws against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Holding their dynamic frontlines at bay was an appreciative effort by the Mohammedan SC unit, and they hoped that this defensive resolve could translate into greater efficiency moving forward.

The Blues have won and lost twice each in their previous five outings. They are five points behind the top-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (32), who have played the same number of games as Bengaluru FC.

The Mariners have emerged victorious in four of their previous five clashes, comprising two victories on the bounce. This shows that the margin of error is minimal for Bengaluru FC and hence they cannot afford to drop any points, particularly since they are playing at home.

This game is thus poised to be a face-off of contrasting fortunes, with Bengaluru FC looking to strengthen their position in the playoffs race and Mohammedan SC fighting to end their struggles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)