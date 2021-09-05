Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Local favourites and the only team from the city, Mohammedan Sporting Club downed regimental side Indian Air Force 4-1 to kick-start their Durand Cup campaign in style, here on Sunday.

Milan Singh broke the deadlock for Mohammedan in the 19th minute before centre-back Arijeet Singh doubled their lead in the 31st minute at the Saltlake Stadium .

Azharuddin Mallick added a third at the stroke of half-time to give the Kolkata giants a three-goal cushion heading into the break.

IAF got a goal back in the 47th minute, thanks to a finely executed free-kick by substitute Saurav Sadhu Khan.

In the 77th minute, Marcus Joseph nicked a fourth goal for Mohammedan to confirm the three points for the Black Panthers.

"Disappointing second half, since we conceded a goal but I am happy with the overall performance. We have to make changes going forward since we are also participating in the Calcutta Football League," said Mohammedan head coach Andrey Chernyshev.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee earlier inaugurated the 130th edition of the tournament.

The Black Panthers were the first civilian club to win the Durand Cup in 1940.

