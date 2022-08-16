Pune, Aug 16 (PTI) Adarsh Mohite dished out an all-round show as Rajasthan Telugu Yoddhas notched up their second successive win in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho, beating Rajasthan Warriors by 21 points here on Tuesday.

Mohite impressed in the defence as he spent three minutes 43 seconds on the field in the first innings and then scored 10 points to guide Telugu Yoddhas to a convincing 68-47 victory.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Giants Considering Summer Move for Moussa Dembele.

Besides Mohite, Prasad Padye scored 13 points for Telugu Yoddhas in attack with two dives, while Rohan Shingade also scored 10 points.

For Rajasthan Warriors, captain Majhar Jamadar scored 17 points, while Shushant Kaldhone garnered nine points.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI at Harare.

Rajasthan's Akshay Ganpule and Govind Yadav tested the defence of Telugu Yoddhas and also earned two defence bonus points for the side.

However, Arun Gunki captured Govind with a brilliant pole dive to dismiss the first opposition batch in two minutes and 36 seconds as Yoddhas continued aggression to end the first turn with 24-2 lead.

Rajasthan responded well in attack but Mohite stayed unbeaten and spent more than three minutes on the mat ensuring Telugu Yoddhas complete the first innings with 30-20 lead.

Telugu Yoddhas didn't let the momentum slip and extended their lead by scoring an impressive 36 points in the first seven minutes of second innings while attacking. PTI SSC SG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)