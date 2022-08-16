India (IND) will tour Zimbabwe (ZIM) for three-match ODI series and the first ODI will be played on 18 August 2022 (Thursday) at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The timing of the match is set to be 12:45 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs India first ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2022: Shahbaz Ahmed Replaces Injured Washington Sundar

After a long injury layoff, KL Rahul will finally be leading team India in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe as he has passed the fitness test. India had a rolling season earlier, as they beat England by 2-1 and West-Indies by 3-0 lead in their previous ODI series'. While as, Zimbabwe are also coming up strong with a series win against Bangladesh by 2-1 lead backing them. However, their bowling has been struggling comparatively and given the Indian strong batting line-up, hosts will have to put an extra effort in that department to bring about an overall performance into action.

ZIM vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

ZIM vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), KL Rahul (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Deepak Hooda (IND), Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders.

ZIM vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Luke Jongwe (ZIM), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Deepak Chahar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

KL Rahul (IND) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

