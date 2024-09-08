Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Mohsin Paramban continued his impressive form, clinching back-to-back victories in Round 4 of the Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R here on Sunday.

The rider from Mallapuram, who won Race 1 on Saturday, dominated the second race as well, crossing the finish line with a time of 15:06.939.

Prakash Kamat finished second with a time of 15:08.635, while Siddesh Sawant took the third spot, clocking 15:11.172.

Starting from pole position, Paramban maintained his lead throughout the race, displaying remarkable control and consistency on the track.

His second consecutive victory further cemented his position as a leading contender in the championship.

