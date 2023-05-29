Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 29 (ANI): Red Bulls' Max Verstappen pulled another victory at Monaco GP 2023 to further his lead in the drivers' standings. He is aiming to win the title for the third consecutive time this season.

Following his win at Monaco GP, Verstappen registered his 39th victory as a Red Bull driver to surpass now-retired Sebastian Vettel who had 38 wins while driving for Red Bull. Vettel still has 53 wins in F1, the rest of them being for Ferrari (14) and one for Scuderia AlphaTauri (formerly known as Toro Rosso).

https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1662847180250439681?s=20

Vettel also leads Verstappen in terms of Drivers championships won. Vettel has won the championship four times consecutively from 2010 to 2013. While Verstappen has won two championships in 2021 and 2022.

The defending champion built a 39-point lead after the win at Monaco yesterday over his teammate Sergio Perez who stands in second position with 105 points. Perez finished 16th after starting from the back of the grid due to a crash.

Amid all speculation about Red Bull's performance on Monaco's slow-speed corners, Verstappen started the race from the pole position and kept the lead even after the downpour that made the track completely wet.

Verstappen joined Red Bull back in 2016 after driving for its sister team Scuderia AlphaTauri (formerly known as Toro Rosso) from 2014 to 2016. (ANI)

