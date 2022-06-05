Barcelona [Spain], June 5 (ANI): Zero points after promising starts for both Pol Espargaro and Stefan Bradl, a grueling weekend over as attention turns to the test. Unrelenting and oppressive conditions continued to hammer the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from early in the day. As the Moto GP World Championship lined up on the grid for the 24-lap race, it was clear it would be a race of survival.

In front of his home fans, Pol Espargaro shot off the line as he worked to stay with the leading group and ran as high as fourth. But after these early laps Espargaro's race would become a nightmare as he steadily dropped back through the field. Crossing the line in 17th, Espargaro suffered throughout the race from a lack of grip compared to the previous day, which is being investigated by Michelin and Honda.

Stefan Bradl's race came to a premature end after a strong start. The German fell at Turn 10 on the first lap after fighting his way into the points. Sustaining no major injuries, the HRC Test Rider is looking forward to a night of rest and recovery before Monday's test.

Both riders will be out on Monday to continue working on the evolution of the Honda RC213V.

"Today we had a lack of grip compared to the previous sessions unfortunately. It's really disappointing because I made a great start and was up there with the leading group. Tomorrow we have an important test and I think it will be very busy for me. Let's prepare properly for the second part of the season. I hope Taka is OK, it was a big crash right in front of me, " said Honda rider Pol Espargaro after finishing 17th.

"An unfortunate end to the weekend. I made a really good start and was riding well, making up positions. We were battling near the points when the rear started to slide at Turn 10 and I fell. It was quite a big impact, I am a bit sore but it is nothing major. It's really a shame because we could have been fighting for points today. Now I get ready for the test on Monday, " said Honda rider Stefan Bradl. (ANI)

