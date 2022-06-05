Australia's (AUS) tour of Sri Lanka (SL) will commence on June 7, 2022 which includes three-match T20 series, five-match one-day internationals (ODI) and two Test matches. The first T20 match is scheduled for 7 June 2022 (Tuesday) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The live encounter will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for SL vs AUS first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Ben Stokes Recreates Memorable Gesture From 2019 World Cup Final Moment at Lord’s During ENG vs NZ 1st Test (Watch Video)

Earlier this year, in February Sri Lanka, toured Australia for a five-match T20 series and lost by 3-1. Australia, the current World T20 champions are at number five in the ICC T20 rankings while as hosts are placed ninth in the rankings. It's been a long since the Aussies last visited Sri Lanka and with the current political turmoil in the country, the home series will bring joy among the people.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mathew Wade (AUS), and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), and Charith Asalanka (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS) and Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Dushmantha Chameera (SL) could form the bowling attack

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mathew Wade (AUS), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Charith Asalanka (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL).

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

