Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said he has made India proud.

Chouhan also announced that the Madhya Pradesh government will pay Rs 31 lakh each to members of the Indian women's hockey team.

“Our women's Hockey team put up a great game in the Olympics. They may have lost, but won the heart of the country. We have decided that all the member daughters of this team will be honoured with a Rs 31 lakh each. I believe that our daughters will win in the future,” Chouhan said in a statement.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off but the stout-hearted side managed to record its best ever finish at the Games here on Friday.

The CM also congratulated Neeraj Chopra.

“Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra has created history by winning a gold medal for India in the Olympics after a gap of 13 years. I salute Neeraj's passion and strength. Entire country is proud today. Neeraj has increased the honour and pride of the country, many congratulations to him,” Chouhan said.

