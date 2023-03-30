Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI): India's Mukund Sasikumar stormed into the singles quarterfinals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Mysuru Open 2023 with a smooth 6-1, 6-2 victory over compatriot Faisal Qamar at the Mysore Tennis Club on Thursday.

It was Sasikumar's second match of the day, as the fourth-seeded Indian earlier had to complete his last evenings' Round of 32 draw against Serbia's Boris Butulija.

Rain had interrupted the match on Wednesday evening when Sasikumar was leading the match 2-1 in the first set, and the Indian took the match to its logical conclusion with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win, as per a press release from Mysuru Open.

Unseeded Indian Karan Singh created flutters on the day when he toppled 7th-seeded compatriot Sidharth Rawat 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 to move into the quarterfinals.

Mysuru lad SD Prajwal Dev overcame compatriot Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 7-6 (6) to grab a berth in the quarterfinals.

In doubles, top-seeded Indians B Rithvick Choudary and Niki Poonacha moved into the semifinals after getting better of Indo-French pair of Nitin Kumar Sinha and Florent Bax 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Earlier, the fourth-seeded Indian pair of Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar defeated the American duo of Dali Blanch and Nicholas Bybel 6-3, 6-7 (5), 12-10 to enter the semifinals.

Mukund Sasikumar partnered with Vishnu Vardhan in the doubles but their quarterfinal match against Indians Faisal Qamar and Fardeen Qamar was postponed to Friday. Mukund and Vishnu were leading 7-6 (7), 1-1.

Results (Singles, R32)

Mukund Sasikumar (Ind) beat Boris Butulija (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Results (Singles, R16)

Karan Singh (IND) beat (7) Siddharth Rawat (IND) 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4Floernt Bax (FRA) beat Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 6-1, 7-5Ellis Blake (AUS) beat Mitsuki Wei Kang (MAS) 6-2, 6-3Mukund Sasikumar (IND) beat Faisal Qamar (IND) 6-1, 6-2Oliver Crawford (USA) beat Ishaque Eqbal (Ind) 6-3, 6-3Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) beat Rishabh Agarwal (IND) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4George Loffhagen (GBR) beat Woobin Shin (KOR) 6-0, 6-1S D Prajwal Dev (IND) beat Vishnu Vardhan (IND) 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Results (Doubles, QF)

B Rithvick Choudary / Niki Poonacha (IND) beat Florent Bax (FRA) / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 6-3, 7-6 (3). Blake Ellis (AUS) / Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) beat Karan Singh (IND) / Ishaque Eqbal (IND) 6-1, 7-5Parikshit Somani (IND) / Manish Sureshkumar (IND) beat Dali Blanch (USA) / Nicholas Bybel (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (5), 12-10. (ANI)

