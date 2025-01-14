Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Mumbai Pickle Power will take on Pune United in the opening match of the franchise-based World Pickleball League (WPBL), which will be held at the Cricket Club of India here from January 24 to February 2.

The inaugural edition of the WPBL will feature six teams competing in a total of 18 matches including two semifinals followed by the summit clash on the final day of the competition.

Bengaluru Jawans and Chennai Super Champs are the other two teams who will be in action on the first day of the competition. The other two teams in the WPBL are Hyderabad Superstars and Dilli Dilwale.

The league is co-founded by former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar.

The Schedule:

Jan 24: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Pune United

Jan 24: Bengaluru Jawans vs Chennai Super Champ

Jan 25: Bengaluru Jawans vs Hyderabad Superstars

Jan 25: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Dilli Dillwale

Jan 26: Chennai Super Champs vs Dilli Dillwale

Jan 26: Hyderabad Superstars vs Pune United

Jan 27: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Hyderabad Superstars

Jan 27: Bengaluru Jawans vs Pune United

Jan 28: Bengaluru Jawans vs Dilli Dillwale

Jan 28: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Chennai Super Champs

Jan 29: Chennai Super Champs vs Pune United

Jan 29: Hyderabad Superstars vs Dilli Dillwale

Jan 30: Mumbai Pickle Power vs Bengaluru Jawans

Jan 30: Dilli Dillwale vs Pune United

Jan 31: Hyderabad Superstars vs Chennai Super Champs

Feb 1 semi-final 1: 1st placed team vs 4th placed team

Feb 1 semi-final 2: 2nd placed team vs 3rd placed team

Feb 2: Final.

