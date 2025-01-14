India started the match by winning the toss, and since then it was all about the host, who showcased to the world how to play Kho Kho. South Korea, on the other hand, looked clueless and wanted to finish the match as early as possible. For India, captain Priyanka Ingle, Nirmala Bhati, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, and Chaithra R were the stand-out performers. Esther Kim was the lone warrior for South Korea.
India Win! This has been a clinical show by India in Turn 4, where they made South Korean players look like amateurs.
Turn 4 would seem like an eternity for the South Korean side, who have been hunted batch after batch. All of the Indian attackers have looked unstoppable. The likes of Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka Ingle, and Magai Majhi have steamrolled over their opponents.
With still four minutes remaining in the final turn, India women are just enjoying themselves in the middle. India have been ruthless while attacking, and were strategic in defending, ensuring they build such a massive lead.
Turn 4 starts, and India Women are attacking. India have already cleared the first batch of South Korean defenders, and also taken their score over 100.
Turn 3 started for India, and they have completed their third successive dream run. However, South Korea does manage to claim four points, clearing India's first batch with only half of Turn 3 remaining. India's second batch also just played for time and ensured that South Korean players were worn out while attacking. The Indian team picks up another Dream Run, and stretch its led to 79.
Turn 2 comes to an end, and India Women have managed to build a mammoth 84 point lead, with 16 batches taken care of. Arjuna Awardee Nasreen Shaikh was the superstar for India, tapping South Korean players batch after batch. The South Korean defenders looked clueless, whenever they came on the mat.
Unbelievable show of dominance from India Women, where Naseen, Magai Majhi and Meenu have led the charge as attackers. India ended Turn 1 with 2 points, and by midway through Turn 2 have gained a 52-point lead.
India Women were swift and brutal while attacking, they have managed to stun the South Korean team while attacking, where all batches have barely lasted 20-odd seconds let alone a minute.
Done and dusted. India have cleared the first batch of South Korean players in merely 30-odd seconds in Turn 2. Nasreen Shaikh was a game-changer for India Women.
India Women vs South Korea Women Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: The India women's national Kho Kho team will get their campaign underway when they take on their South Korean counterparts in their first match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The first-ever edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 got underway with a glittering opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and the Indian men's Kho Kho team followed it up with a thrilling victory over Nepal. The Indian women's kho kho team will look to continue the host nation's good start with a victory over South Korea. India vs South Korea Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND-W vs KOR-W Group Stage Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast?
Priyanka Ingle, the captain of the Indian women's Kho Kho team sounded pretty confident of her team's chances ahead of their campaign opener. She had shed light on the Indian women's team's preparations that have gone for a month now and they will look to bring joy to the Indian crowd with a victory today. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.
India's Squad for Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025:
Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.