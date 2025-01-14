India Women vs South Korea Women Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: The India women's national Kho Kho team will get their campaign underway when they take on their South Korean counterparts in their first match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The first-ever edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 got underway with a glittering opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and the Indian men's Kho Kho team followed it up with a thrilling victory over Nepal. The Indian women's kho kho team will look to continue the host nation's good start with a victory over South Korea. India vs South Korea Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND-W vs KOR-W Group Stage Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast?

Priyanka Ingle, the captain of the Indian women's Kho Kho team sounded pretty confident of her team's chances ahead of their campaign opener. She had shed light on the Indian women's team's preparations that have gone for a month now and they will look to bring joy to the Indian crowd with a victory today. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India's Squad for Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025:

Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.