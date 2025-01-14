India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian men's Kho Kho team will aim to keep their good form intact when they take on Brazil in their second match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Pratik Waikar and his team registered a thrilling victory over Nepal. The hosts started off on a high but Nepal gradually bounced back and eventually, it was just five points that separated the two teams with Pratik Waikar and his men securing the first points. India, after winning the toss, chose to attack and secured 24 points in their first turn. Nepal, whose first batch of defenders in the first turn was eliminated in quick time, put up a much-improved performance later on in the game, even securing a dream run. India vs Brazil Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs BRA Group Stage Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

India will start as favourites as they take on Brazil but no opposition can be underestimated. Earlier, the Brazil men's Kho Kho team head coach Laura Matte exuded confidence in his team becoming the best one day in the sport. With another win, India will continue to dictate proceedings in Group A and carry on in their good form.

India vs Brazil Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Squads:

India Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Squad: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

Brazil Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Squad: Mauro Pinto, Phelipe Santos, Gabriel Coronas, Matheus Da Silva, Henrique Mazzola, Nicholas Da Silva, Danton De Oliveira, Gabriel Santos Rodrigues, Gabriel De Andrade, Victor Aranda Rodrigues, Douglas Torres, Joao Paullo De Sousa, Joel Rodrigues, Matheus Costa, William Cirra Monalves,