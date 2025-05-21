Paris, May 21 (PTI) India's top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the French Open singles qualifying following a 2-6 4-6 defeat against lower-ranked Jurij Rodionov in the second round, here Wednesday.

Nagal, ranked 170th, lost to the 225th-ranked Austrian in one hour and 29 minutes at the Roland Garros. He had beaten American Mitchell Krueger in the first round.

Nagal will miss the singles main draw of a Grand Slam after appearing in all four in 2024.

After losing the first set and trailing 2-4 in the second, Nagal got an opportunity to bounce back in the seventh game. He grabbed the chance by getting the break back.

He again fell back in the next game, losing the first two points to be 0-30 but managed to hold, making it 4-4. Serving out to stay in the match, Nagal dropped serve in the 10th game to make an exit.

