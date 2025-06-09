Lyon (France), Jun 9 (PTI) There was no end to struggle of India's singles player Sumit Nagal, who yet again suffered a first round exit from the ATP Challenger circuit here on Monday.

Sixth seed Nagal lost 4-6, 6-7 (4) to French unseeded player Geoffrey Blancaneaux in opening round of the Euro 145,250 clay court event.

Also Read | French Open 2025 Winners: List of Champions at Roland Garros.

Nagal was down by a set and a break when he broke back in the eighth game of the second set to draw parity, raising hopes to stretch the contest to a decider.

Blancaneaux and Nagal struggled to hold their serves and the second set had to be decided via tie-breaker, in which the local favourite prevailed.

Also Read | On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

It was Nagal's sixth first-round defeat on the Challenger circuit in the 2025 season. He had started the season inside top-100 but his ranking has now plummeted to 170.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)